Laramie Range Wind Project shut down by county commissioners

In a three to one vote, Laramie County commissioners have decided to not continue with Repsol Renewables' idea to quote "power an economic boon to Laramie County, by bringing an up to 650-megawatt wind project."

The Laramie Range Wind Project seeks to bring 170 more wind turbines to the northwest corner of the county. According to Repsol, this project would generate enough power to go to 200,000 Wyoming homes annually, along with "an investment over $1 billion and following tax revenue," as stated by Commissioner Troy Thompson.

Thompson told Wyoming News Now he voted yes because everything that was brought forward was done right in his eyes.

"It's in my opinion that if we have rules and a private property owner wants to do something on their property and does it within our rules, then we are obligated to allow them to do that," he said. "And these folks, the Farthings, the Trues and the Wind Company, went through our land use regulations and did everything that our regulations require."

Commissioner Linda Heath said she understands that the two families whose land this project would be on are attempting save their farms for future generations. But she questioned the amount of energy produced compared to total cost, the reclamation after the wind farm is decommissioned and the "eye sore" more turbines could bring.

"I just don't want to sacrifice our natural Wyoming beauty that we have here in the state of Wyoming for wind towers and solar fields," said Heath. "Even though some people think there's nothing out here, there's beauty in that starkness that we have."

According to the county commissioners, Repsol Renewables currently has a period to appeal with the county attorney, where they then can try and bring the project back to life.

