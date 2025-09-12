Wyoming airports face a $40 million shortfall

Wyoming airports are facing an around $40 million funding shortfall this year, even as passenger numbers grow, according to testimony before the Air Transportation Liaison Committee on Sept. 3.

Devon Brubaker, airport director for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs and president of the Wyoming Airports Coalition , told lawmakers the shortfall exists despite federal dollars and some state support through the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). He said that’s largely because of the way federal dollars are distributed. Most of the projects that Wyoming airports need are low on the priority list, so they don’t get those federal funds.

“Where else are we going to get it from? WYDOT doesn't have enough. We appreciate the funding that they do infuse into our airports, but it's not enough. Nowhere close,” Brubaker warned.

He said another issue is that there are more airports that need dollars for projects than there is federal funding. But, he argued, the state could step in to help.

“If we don't see action from the legislature during the upcoming session, it's a dire situation for our airports,” said Brubaker. “Not only do we lose that critical connectivity for our key industries, residents, and quality of life, but we also lose the infrastructure funding that supports firefighting operations and other essential activities at our airports.”

He added that lack of investment in one area of the airport can limit the entire airport’s ability to grow.

And while airports face financial strain, airlines reported steady or growing passenger demand in Wyoming.

Delta Airlines, for example, carried roughly 300,000 passengers in 2024, up 1% from the previous year. The carrier said a lot of that growth could be attributed to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. But its post-COVID growth has stabilized in 2025, which has also made pilot shortages less of a concern.

“In some years, right after COVID, [we had] double-digit growth as we rebounded,” said Stephanie Gordon, managing director of domestic network planning for Delta Airlines.“We had gone into this year planning for still significantly higher growth than what was standard. Now that the growth has sort of become more in line with standard, that pull upon the pilots and that demand has also righted itself.”

But while Delta only operates out of Jackson, it doesn’t see enough demand across the state to expand.

United Airlines, on the other hand, holds 65% of the statewide market and saw a 10% increase in passenger numbers since last year.

Mark Weithofer, managing director of domestic network planning for United Airlines, said the airline cares about serving communities beyond Jackson.

“We love Jackson Hole, but we recognize there's much more to Wyoming than just Jackson Hole,” he said. “We really want to work on creative ways to make sure we maintain air service throughout the state, not just in Jackson,” Weithofer said.

United is planning to have a new route this winter between Jackson and Washington, D.C., starting Dec. 20 . According to Weithofer, the company's investments in Denver have also helped Wyoming service.

“As we build Denver into the premier hub in the western United States, it's going to impact Wyoming in a positive manner, offering more connections, more ability to get people to the state of Wyoming,” he said.

Other topics discussed included the increasing role of airplanes in firefighting and how airplane companies make adjustments for seasonal service demand. The next Air Transportation Liaison Committee hearing is Oct. 20.

