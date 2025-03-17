Gordon signs 5 new laws, including property tax refund funding

Gov. Mark Gordon signed five bills into law March 17.

One includes $10.5 million for 2025 for the state’s property tax refund program that dates back about a decade and was expanded last year . For homeowners who qualify for more than one tax exemption , it also says the smallest exemption gets applied first, and updates the home’s assessed value for the next. The law is in effect immediately.

Gordon included the funding in his supplemental budget request. When the Senate chose not to pass a supplemental this session, it found a new home in HB 279 .

“Over the past two sessions, the Legislature has passed, and the Executive branch has implemented, multiple pieces of legislation that have provided property tax relief to Wyoming residents,” Gordon wrote in a release announcing the signings . “This bill clarifies how these multiple exemptions will be applied and provides essential funding to the refund program that was expanded by the Legislature in 2024.”

Another changes the calculation used in performance compensation plans in the state treasurer’s office. The office has been using the arithmetic average of the annual investment performance beginning that fiscal year and the two immediately preceding fiscal years. Starting in fiscal year 2026, it’ll use the geometric average.

Gordon has until midnight Friday to take action on the bills remaining on his desk.

The governor signed the following bills on Mar. 17. Click this link and search by bill number or title to see drafts of the bill. A regularly updated list of bills Gordon has signed, let become into law without his signature and vetoed is here .

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

HEA0064 HB0279 Property tax exemptions-order of application.

SEA0079 SF0038 Performance compensation-investment performance amendment.

SEA0084 SF0070 Investment modernization-state nonpermanent funds.

SEA0093 SF0095 Special purpose depository institution-amendments.

SEA0096 SF0191 State funds-proxy voting and pecuniary investments.

