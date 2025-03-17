© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Gordon signs 5 new laws, including property tax refund funding

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:43 PM MDT
Gov. Mark Gordon at a press conference at the state Capitol on March 4, 2025.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
Gov. Mark Gordon at a press conference at the state Capitol on March 4, 2025.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed five bills into law March 17.

One includes $10.5 million for 2025 for the state’s property tax refund program that dates back about a decade and was expanded last year. For homeowners who qualify for more than one tax exemption, it also says the smallest exemption gets applied first, and updates the home’s assessed value for the next. The law is in effect immediately.

Gordon included the funding in his supplemental budget request. When the Senate chose not to pass a supplemental this session, it found a new home in HB 279.

“Over the past two sessions, the Legislature has passed, and the Executive branch has implemented, multiple pieces of legislation that have provided property tax relief to Wyoming residents,” Gordon wrote in a release announcing the signings. “This bill clarifies how these multiple exemptions will be applied and provides essential funding to the refund program that was expanded by the Legislature in 2024.”

Another changes the calculation used in performance compensation plans in the state treasurer’s office. The office has been using the arithmetic average of the annual investment performance beginning that fiscal year and the two immediately preceding fiscal years. Starting in fiscal year 2026, it’ll use the geometric average.

Gordon has until midnight Friday to take action on the bills remaining on his desk.

The governor signed the following bills on Mar. 17. Click this link and search by bill number or title to see drafts of the bill. A regularly updated list of bills Gordon has signed, let become into law without his signature and vetoed is here.

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

HEA0064 HB0279 Property tax exemptions-order of application.

SEA0079 SF0038 Performance compensation-investment performance amendment.

SEA0084 SF0070 Investment modernization-state nonpermanent funds.

SEA0093 SF0095 Special purpose depository institution-amendments.

SEA0096 SF0191 State funds-proxy voting and pecuniary investments.
Tags
Politics & Government Wyoming LegislatureMark Gordonproperty valuetaxesstate treasurer
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content