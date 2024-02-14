Property tax refund bill breezes through introduction

A bill that could expand access to Wyoming’s property tax refund program unanimously passed its introduction in the state House on Wednesday.

House Bill 4 aims to make more homeowners eligible for Wyoming's property tax refund program as property values remain high.

If passed, the bill would raise the income cap from a hundred-twenty-five percent of the federal poverty level to a hundred-seventy-five.

Representative Liz Storer, a Democratic lawmaker who lives in Teton County, said that this bill will help more homeowners pay their taxes.

"This allows people with somewhat higher incomes to get at least some property tax relief," said Storer. "The problem of affordable housing goes back to the Great Recession. This bill is one way that we're trying to help."

The refund program dates back to 2014, if not earlier. In 2021, homeowners were given $1,856,000 in relief. That number jumped to $8,269,000 in 2022, as 91 percent of applicants received relief.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon urged lawmakers to pass the bill Monday during his state of the state speech. In support of the bill, Gordon earmarked twenty million dollars to fund the program for the next two years.

Interested homeowners may apply through their county treasurer's office.

