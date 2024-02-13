Gordon praises economy, takes aim at Biden administration in State of State address

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon delivered his annual state of the state message Monday morning to kick off the budget session.

Speaking to a packed gallery at the capitol, Gordon praised Wyoming's resilient economy, adding that the state's agriculture, finance, manufacturing and tourism industries were all successful this past year.

Because of those successes, and an appreciation for Wyoming's conservative values, Gordon said that there were more people working in Wyoming today than there were just three years ago, and that unemployment numbers are holding steady at 3 percent.

"These are all good things," said Gordon. "They show that Wyoming is open for business, constantly seeking to innovate and improve."

Gordon also said the energy sector was successful this past year — before taking aim at what he called "federal government opposition" to fossil fuels.

"The Biden energy policy is pure, unadulterated, bovine scatology," Gordon said, drawing applause from the House floor.

In late 2022, Gordon filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior for the second time over the Biden administration's call a few years ago to pause new oil and gas leases on federal land.

Additionally, Gordon urged lawmakers to pass property tax relief bills aimed at helping Wyomingites living on fixed incomes or below the poverty line, as well as those who live in areas — like Jackson Hole — where property values have skyrocketed.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.