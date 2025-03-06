‘Religious Freedom Restoration Act’ and protections for reporting drug overdoses among new laws

Gov. Mark Gordon signed another eight bills on March 6 as the Legislature wrapped up this year’s general session.

With the Legislature adjourned, the governor has 15 days to act on the remaining stack of bills on his desk.

Signed: Drug overdose reporting immunity

If you saw a friend overdosing on an illegal drug, you might be hesitant to call 911, even if your friend really needed help.

Lawmakers are hopeful Senate File 74 will help change that. The new law grants immunity from misdemeanor possession or use charges for those who seek help as long as they remain on scene and are honest with first responders.

It does not grant immunity from felonies, like intent to deliver drugs.

University of Wyoming students rallied around the bill this session, lobbying lawmakers and testifying in its favor. Wyoming law enforcement and mental health professionals also testified in support of the legislation.

Signed: Liability limits for electricity providers in a wildfire

HB 192 requires electric utility companies to make a wildfire mitigation plan. These plans must include how the utility will clear brush and vegetation and a plan for de‑energizing power lines to mitigate potential fires, among other details. These plans need to be approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission.

The bill also sets a high bar for a customer to recoup losses if the utility sparks a fire that causes property damage or losses. The customer must prove the utility failed to adhere to its wildfire mitigation plan and/or that the utility acted with gross negligence, malice or criminal intent, with the result of causing damages to the customer.

Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility, already has such a plan after its parent company, Pacificorp, was found grossly negligent in the lead up to the 2020 Labor Day Fires in Washington state, which destroyed more than 4,000 homes.

Signed: Religious freedom

HB 127 , the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” precludes the state from substantially burdening a person's right to exercise their religion.

According to reporting by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle , Wyoming joins 28 states enacting such a law. Corporations are included, which led to some philosophical debate.

“Can a corporation have religious beliefs? A corporation lives forever; it doesn’t have to worry about the afterlife,” the Tribune Eagle reported Ken Chestek (D-Laramie) saying. “Can a corporation have religious beliefs that can be protected by law?”

Under the new law, it appears yes. The law defines "person" as any natural person, association, partnership, corporation, religious institution or other legal entity. If an entity feels their exercise of region has been, or is likely to be, "substantially burdened" by any law – from state statute down to local ordinance – they can seek an injunction.

Signed: No foreign funding on ballot measures

HB 337 is one of several bills this session seeking to block certain noncitizens from owning property , swaying elections or running businesses in Wyoming.

The new law blocks foreign nationals from directing groups that are paying to advertise or influence a statewide referendum or ballot initiative. Those groups will now need to check with donors whether that donor is a foreign national before taking their money. That also goes for political action committees (PACs).

Several states are considering similar legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures . A handful have already passed legislation, according to the America First Policy Institute , which drafted model policy based on Ohio’s law.

The governor signed the following bills on March 6.

