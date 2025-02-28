Legislature passes bill promising immunity for overdose reporting

If you saw a friend overdosing on an illegal drug, you might be hesitant to call 911 — even if your friend really needed help.

But a bill recently passed by the Wyoming House and Senate could change that. Senate File 74 would grant immunity from misdemeanor possession or use charges for those who seek help as long as they remain on scene and are honest with first responders.

It does not grant immunity from felonies, like intent to deliver.

University of Wyoming students rallied around the bill this session, lobbying lawmakers and testifying in its favor.

Representing the UW student government, Sophia Gomelsky told the House Labor Committee that a student survey had shown unanimous support for the bill.

"Notably from that survey, we found that 21% of people expressed that they have refrained from calling for help in an emergency drug or alcohol-related situation because of fear of legal repercussions," she said.

Jeff Victor / The Laramie Reporter A report card showing SF74's journey through the legislature.

Wyoming law enforcement and mental health professionals also testified in support of the legislation. Lindsay Simineo with the Wyoming Behavioral Health Alliance also testified in committee last week.

"We want people to get to life-saving care as quickly as possible," she said. "We recognize that time is of the essence, so any barriers that we can eliminate to encourage that help is incredibly beneficial."

The House and Senate reconciled their versions of the bill Friday, reducing the number of times an individual can make use of the new immunity.

The Senate had raised the limit from one to two times in a calendar year. But students argued they did not want young people in emergency situations to ever hesitate before making the call, convincing the House to remove the limit altogether.

The conference committee reduced the number back to twice in a calendar year.

The bill now heads to Governor Mark Gordon's desk.

