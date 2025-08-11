Around Wyoming, Monday, August 11

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 11, 1898, Billy Owen and friends climbed to the top of the Grand Teton and claimed to have been the first. August 12, 1890, was the first registration day for the first state election. Five hundred people registered to vote in Cheyenne. On August 12, 1941, it was reported that 1,000 tourists visit the Wyoming Capitol each week. On August 12, 1949, a pair of Wyoming twins were named nudist queens. We’re not sure how they got that title or from whom. On August 14, 1895, the Worland World reported that it took three gallons of whisky to counteract the effects of a rattlesnake bite on an individual. On August 15, 1947, a missing diving board from Glenrock was returned by its thieves from the Lusk swimming pool. It wouldn’t work on the setup there. They were ordered to pay a nominal fine. The board weighed several hundred pounds and was behind a high fence, so it remains a secret as to how the theft initially took place. And, on August 16, 1969, the Casper Troopers won the World Open International Drum and Bugle Corps contest.