Gordon signs another batch of bills as legislative deadlines pile up

Gov. Mark Gordon signed another bevy of bills Feb. 28. The 19 new laws include measures about protection orders, energy and drivers licenses.

Gordon signed SF 33 , which will add the words “Not a U.S. citizen” to Wyoming driver’s licenses belonging to noncitizens. It aims to highlight that Wyomingites who are legal residents but aren’t U.S. citizens are ineligible to vote in state elections, one of Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s priorities for the session.

Gordon also let HB 116 pass into law without his signature. It invalidates drivers licenses issued by other states to people in the country without documentation. The bill was a top priority for the Freedom Caucus as part of their Five and Dime Plan , and the first to become law.

In a letter outlining why he wasn’t supporting the measure, Gordon raised potential unintended implications to the state’s ability to protect the traveling public.

“My primary concern is related to jeopardizing Wyoming’s standing through the Non-Resident Violators Compact,” Gordon wrote. The compact assures that nonresidents receive the same treatment as residents if they’re cited for minor traffic violations. Forty-four states, including Wyoming, and Washington, DC are members.

Gordon wrote HB 116 could impact Wyoming’s ability to uphold this reciprocity agreement, which makes it easier for member states to enforce violations on the driver’s record in their home state.

Another concern Gordon raised is that it’s not immediately clear if the measure puts state law enforcement in a role better suited to the training, resources and system of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

HEA0034 HB0242 Manufacturers and dealers of new trailers-changes.

SEA0032 SF0033 Noncitizen driver's license and ID card-revisions.

SEA0033 SF0007 Protection order amendments.

SEA0034 SF0008 Protection orders-effective during appeal or review.

SEA0035 SF0079 District courts-change of venue.

SEA0036 SF0110 Inclusion of crossing guards for governmental claims act.

SEA0037 SF0137 School finance-cash reserves.

SEA0038 SF0179 Sage grouse compensatory mitigation-amendments.

SEA0039 SF0181 Eminent domain-energy collection systems-2.

SEA0040 SF0039 Automatic transfer of automobile title upon death.

SEA0041 SF0119 Expedited professional licensure for military members.

SEA0042 SF0146 Consumer Rental Purchase Agreement Act-amendments.

SEA0043 SF0138 Energy impact on Wyoming economy-study.

SEA0044 SF0106 Motor vehicle dealer and manufacturer warranty rates.

SEA0045 SF0005 School district vehicles-flashing lights authorized.

SEA0046 SF0154 Industrial, wind and solar projects-hearing deadline.

SEA0047 SF0121 Rodeo license plate.

SEA0048 SF0113 Braider opportunity act.

SEA0049 SF0056 Providing false information to registered agents.

