‘Not a U.S. citizen’ could be coming to Wyoming noncitizens’ IDs

A bill that would add the words “Not a U.S. citizen” to Wyoming driver’s licenses belonging to noncitizens passed both chambers of the state Legislature and is heading down the stairs to Gov. Mark Gordon’s office as of Feb. 25.

SF 33 aims to highlight that Wyomingites who are legal residents but aren’t U.S. citizens are ineligible to vote in state elections.

It’s one of many election bills lawmakers are considering during the ongoing general legislative session.

Some are supported by Wyoming’s secretary of state and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus .

The bill’s backers say it’s necessary to ensure the integrity of the state’s elections.

Its opponents say the ID change would make immigrants more likely to face harassment and discrimination.

The legislation would cost the state $67,000 to implement and go into effect starting in 2026.

Differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill were reconciled by a Joint Conference Committee on Feb. 25.

