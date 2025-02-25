© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

‘Not a U.S. citizen’ could be coming to Wyoming noncitizens’ IDs

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published February 25, 2025 at 6:58 PM MST
A sign reads "Election heroes work here," with a woman standing to the right.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee in the Elections Office in downtown Cheyenne.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bill that would add the words “Not a U.S. citizen” to Wyoming driver’s licenses belonging to noncitizens passed both chambers of the state Legislature and is heading down the stairs to Gov. Mark Gordon’s office as of Feb. 25.

SF 33 aims to highlight that Wyomingites who are legal residents but aren’t U.S. citizens are ineligible to vote in state elections.

It’s one of many election bills lawmakers are considering during the ongoing general legislative session.

Some are supported by Wyoming’s secretary of state and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus.

The bill’s backers say it’s necessary to ensure the integrity of the state’s elections.

Its opponents say the ID change would make immigrants more likely to face harassment and discrimination.

The legislation would cost the state $67,000 to implement and go into effect starting in 2026.

Differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill were reconciled by a Joint Conference Committee on Feb. 25.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
