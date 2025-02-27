© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Gordon signs 3 more bills into law

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:45 PM MST
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stands before a TV news reporter at the state capitol in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Gordon is looking toward frame left, and is framed by yellow walls in the background.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon stands before a TV news reporter at the state capitol in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed three more bills into law at the Capitol on Feb. 27.

One creates protocols for how state law enforcement handles missing persons cases. Wyoming is one of only a handful of states that hasn’t had those rules.

Starting in July, law enforcement agencies must accept any credible report of a missing person. Those reports must be filed into national, regional and state databases no more than 8 hours after they're received. Plus, it makes the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) the central agency for information on missing persons in the state, allowing DCI to make that information public.

Another new law prohibits Wyoming from using state funds to help create a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The measure’s cosponsor said it sends a message to Congress that the state rejects controlled digital currency. Pres. Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 23 barring agencies from actions to establish, issue, or promote CBDCs within the jurisdiction of the United States or abroad.

The last one creates a specially designed license plate to benefit search and rescue efforts.
Tags
Politics & Government Governor Mark GordonWyoming Legislaturemissing persons
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content