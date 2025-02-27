Gordon signs 3 more bills into law

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed three more bills into law at the Capitol on Feb. 27.

One creates protocols for how state law enforcement handles missing persons cases . Wyoming is one of only a handful of states that hasn’t had those rules.

Starting in July, law enforcement agencies must accept any credible report of a missing person. Those reports must be filed into national, regional and state databases no more than 8 hours after they're received. Plus, it makes the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) the central agency for information on missing persons in the state, allowing DCI to make that information public.

Another new law prohibits Wyoming from using state funds to help create a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The measure’s cosponsor said it sends a message to Congress that the state rejects controlled digital currency. Pres. Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 23 barring agencies from actions to establish, issue, or promote CBDCs within the jurisdiction of the United States or abroad.