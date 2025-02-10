Bill roundup: Bitcoin and Crypto

Wyoming has spent just under a decade transforming itself into a Bitcoin and crypto friendly state. Since 2019, the Legislature passed 30 bills supporting the digital asset industry. This year, the session saw just four major bills filed relating to those digital assets. As the legislature approaches a major deadline , here’s where those bills stand as of Monday, Feb. 10th.

HB 201 State funds-investment in Bitcoin

HB 201 was introduced by Rep. Jacob Wasserburger (R-Cheyenne) and sent to the House Committee on Minerals, Business and Development. The bill would have given the state treasurer the ability to invest up to 3% of state funds into Bitcoin. Rep. Wasserburger said he introduced the bill in an effort to keep Wyoming ahead as other states begin to embrace bitcoin.

“That’s what I was trying really hard to do, was to get that done before the new [Trump] administration gets it done and before the rest of the country starts adopting it,” said Wasserburger.

Rep. Wasserburger hoped investing in Bitcoin could help the state keep up with inflation over time. Patrick Fleming, the Chief Investment Officer for the State Treasure, also spoke during the bill’s time in Committee. He said Wyoming was already outpacing inflation, and that he’s a “firm believer in crypto” but Bitcoin is just too risky of an investment for him to make for the state of Wyoming.

“Over the last 10 years Bitcoin has been one of the best investments out there. It's just been a moon shot. But when you look at the volatility of it, for instance in 2021, it was down 77%, those are the types of things that we do not want in our portfolio,” said Flemming.

The bill was ultimately voted down, with only Rep. Kevin Campbell (R-Glenrock) voting aye. Wasserburger said he and his colleague, Rep. Daniel Singh (R-Cheyenne) can convince lawmakers to support similar efforts in the future by properly explaining the complex world of Bitcoin and crypto. “I do have faith and hope that we can get our state in the right direction with [Bitcoin], a big issue is just the education hurdle. But me and Daniel Singh both feel confident that we can explain to people what it is that we're doing,” said Wasserburger.

HB 256 - Select Committee on Blockchain and Emerging Technologies

“So there's a discussion about bringing up a blockchain committee,” Wasserburger said outside the House chamber, adding that he may even be considered for the committee.

While Wasserburger was excited to be involved more closely with Bitcoin developments, it will have to wait. HB 256 which would have created a new select committee on blockchain for 2025 failed. Sponsored by Singh, the bill was assigned a bill number, and slated for introduction in the House, but failed to be brought forth before the Feb. 3 introduction deadline.

HB 264 - Central bank digital currencies - prohibitions

Another bill introduced by Singh was HB 264 . This bill was aimed at preventing the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Such a currency would be issued by a central institution similar to how an American currency is issued by the Federal Reserve. Other countries have instituted such a currency like the JAM-dex , a digital currency issued by the Bank of Jamaica.

“It [the bill] prohibits state agencies from accepting CBDC payments, and shows that no taxpayer dollars are spent to implement or support CBDC infrastructure and sends a clear message to congress that Wyoming rejects the idea of essentially controlled digital currency,” explained Singh to the House Appropriation committee.

Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette) supported Singh’s bill saying it was good for the state to flex its 9th and 10th Amendments rights. Once brought to a vote, all members present on the committee voted in favor of moving the bill forward except for Rep. Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie).

The bill passed second reading in the House with no amendments, and third reading as of Feb 3rd. The bill now sits in the Senate, awaiting introduction.

HB 308 - Cryptographic Frontiers Act

The last major bill relating to crypto was another bill brought by Singh. HB 308 would have empowered the state attorney general to “investigate specified federal overreach involving blockchain or cryptocurrency”. The bill is in line with both Singh and Wasserburger’s goal of strengthening the state ability to operate digital currencies without federal intervention. However, this bill was never considered by the House for introduction.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.