Wyomingites protest the latest round of federal firings

Around 100 people showed up to the Wyoming Capitol Jan. 17 as part of another nationwide day of protesting recent cuts to federal agencies .

Pres. Donald Trump and Elon Musk who leads the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) continue to downsize federal departments and fire federal employees.

In recent days, thousands of federal workers have lost their jobs. Sources say more firings are coming this week.

Andrew, a veteran from Cheyenne attending the protest, said his wife might be among them.

“All the people that she works with are all kind of in this sort of unknown state and it's kind of looking at what their options are and worried that they won't have a job and it could be any day.”

Sophia Beck of Laramie worried about the government going even further, like taking away Social Security.

“Every one of us is affected. Everyone needs to have a roof over their head, food on the table, a nice warm bed and healthcare.”

Around 10 counter protesters were also present at the state Capitol.

“Our budget just keeps increasing and increasing, which our taxes increase at the same time,” said Jennifer Stone of Cheyenne. “So like their DOGE, I think is really awesome, and I think that would be neat to have transparency with what we're spending here in Wyoming.”

Protests were held around the country against the latest round of firings at several land management agencies.

