Wyomingites protest the latest round of federal firings

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger,
Kamila Kudelska
Published February 17, 2025 at 6:11 PM MST
The Wyoming State Capitol building.
georgus78
/
Flickr Creative Commons
The Wyoming State Capitol building.

Around 100 people showed up to the Wyoming Capitol Jan. 17 as part of another nationwide day of protesting recent cuts to federal agencies.

Pres. Donald Trump and Elon Musk who leads the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) continue to downsize federal departments and fire federal employees.

In recent days, thousands of federal workers have lost their jobs. Sources say more firings are coming this week.

Andrew, a veteran from Cheyenne attending the protest, said his wife might be among them.

“All the people that she works with are all kind of in this sort of unknown state and it's kind of looking at what their options are and worried that they won't have a job and it could be any day.”

Sophia Beck of Laramie worried about the government going even further, like taking away Social Security.

“Every one of us is affected. Everyone needs to have a roof over their head, food on the table, a nice warm bed and healthcare.”

Around 10 counter protesters were also present at the state Capitol.

“Our budget just keeps increasing and increasing, which our taxes increase at the same time,” said Jennifer Stone of Cheyenne. “So like their DOGE, I think is really awesome, and I think that would be neat to have transparency with what we're spending here in Wyoming.”

Protests were held around the country against the latest round of firings at several land management agencies.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
