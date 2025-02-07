© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Shooting sports and fishing are getting more popular in Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published February 7, 2025 at 3:11 PM MST
2022 @Bill Sincavage

Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy continues to surge. But a state parks official says laying the groundwork for continued growth won’t be easy.

The amount of money generated by Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy grew by just over 6% in 2023 to $2.2 billion. These are the most recent numbers from a University of Wyoming and Wyoming Office of Tourism report.

Deputy Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Chris Floyd said shooting sports, fishing and equestrian activities saw increases.

“We're seeing growth in shooting sports and we've heard from many communities that they would like to update and improve their shooting ranges,” he said.

The state is backing that growth with plans to build a new shooting complex in Park County.

Floyd said a new state grant is coming online next year to help communities build infrastructure, like trails, parking and toilets, needed for growth.

“In the short run, it's going to be a challenge because we know, based on the projects that have been discussed in these communities around the state, that the fund will not be sufficient initially to meet all those needs,” he said.

There is currently $6 million in the Wyoming outdoor recreation and tourism trust fund. The money is generated from statewide lodging tax dollars.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
