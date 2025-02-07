Shooting sports and fishing are getting more popular in Wyoming

Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy continues to surge. But a state parks official says laying the groundwork for continued growth won’t be easy.

The amount of money generated by Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy grew by just over 6% in 2023 to $2.2 billion. These are the most recent numbers from a University of Wyoming and Wyoming Office of Tourism report .

Deputy Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Chris Floyd said shooting sports, fishing and equestrian activities saw increases.

“We're seeing growth in shooting sports and we've heard from many communities that they would like to update and improve their shooting ranges,” he said.

The state is backing that growth with plans to build a new shooting complex in Park County.

Floyd said a new state grant is coming online next year to help communities build infrastructure, like trails, parking and toilets, needed for growth.

“In the short run, it's going to be a challenge because we know, based on the projects that have been discussed in these communities around the state, that the fund will not be sufficient initially to meet all those needs,” he said.