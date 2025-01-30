Gordon has “grave concerns” over lawmakers’ changes to his proposed wildfire recovery budget

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon said he has “grave concerns” about Wyoming lawmakers’ changes to his funding recommendations for wildfire restoration and recovery in this year's supplemental budget.

Gordon recently spent two days speaking to communities in the northeast quadrant of the state affected by last summer’s wildfires. According to him, the 200-plus attendees said they need grants, not loans, to deal with the damage.

This is in reaction to lawmakers nixing $30 million from the governor’s proposed $130 million in the supplemental budget. In addition, lawmakers changed it so the money would be part of a loan program with 2% interest. The governor’s original proposal was a grant program.

“I have grave concerns about a loan program for fire restoration and recovery. I understand the Legislature’s intent with the proposal, but there is a lack of understanding of the circumstances on the ground,” Gordon said. “We need a program that is flexible and responsive to your needs. A loan program does not do that.”

One problem with a loan program, Gordon said, was that the state must have first mortgage rights, and banks must subordinate other loans. He said by making impacted individuals take out loans, it could take them out of other loans and overextend them.

Gordon said he could see a potential split program, with a certain amount going to loans and another to grants.

“We could see the Legislature move toward a loan program for infrastructure on a case-by-case basis where appropriate, and grants for invasive [weeds??] treatments which demonstrate broad public benefit,” Gordon said. “Loans are just not likely to be practical for wide-scale projects like those we have in front of us.”