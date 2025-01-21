A bill that would axe all gun-free zones in Wyoming moves forward

A House bill that would eliminate all gun-free zones in Wyoming passed an initial House floor vote on Jan. 21, capping its first reading in that chamber.

HB 172 would allow the concealed carry of firearms in places where it’s long been restricted.

That includes state-run buildings and rooms where public meetings are held across Wyoming, like in the Capitol building in Cheyenne.

It’s sponsored by Wyoming Freedom Caucus member Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland).

Meanwhile, the State Building Commission, which is made up of the state’s executive branch leaders, is trying to remove gun-free zones specifically in the Capitol but not in its public committee meeting rooms.

Haroldson said that rule change doesn’t go far enough and would be confusing for those carrying guns and visiting the Capitol.

If the bill passes two more readings in the House, it would head to the Senate next.

