© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming State Government Collaboration
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Cheyenne Roundup 2025: Ep. 2 - How Wyoming's separate powers interplay

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements,
Maggie Mullen/WyoFile
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:14 PM MST
The Wyoming Capital building with a reddish filter over it and the words "Cheyenne Roundup Podcast, WyoFile & Wyoming Public Media."

Things kicked off at the state Capitol in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and already state lawmakers’ priorities are starting to take shape. But lawmakers aren’t the only ones with ideas about how they want Wyoming to run — officials in the executive and judicial branches have priorities, too.

This week, we’ll hear what the governor, secretary of state, state superintendent and the head of the judicial branch want for Wyoming, and how their priorities align — and don’t — with lawmakers’.
Tags
Politics & Government Wyoming LegislatureWyoming Freedom Caucuspolitics
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.
See stories by Chris Clements
Maggie Mullen/WyoFile
Maggie Mullen cut her reporting teeth at Wyoming Public Radio, and spent over five years there as an audio reporter and host. During that time, she became a founding reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between public radio newsrooms across the region. Her work has appeared on NPR, Science Friday, Marketplace, National Native News and PBS NewsHour. Mullen was born and raised in Casper, and lives in Sheridan with her partner. She is most content in the company of their mutt, Moonee, either out for a walk on the prairie, or swimming in Wyoming’s frigid rivers and lakes.
See stories by Maggie Mullen/WyoFile

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content