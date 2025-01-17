Cheyenne Roundup 2025: Ep. 2 - How Wyoming's separate powers interplay

Things kicked off at the state Capitol in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and already state lawmakers’ priorities are starting to take shape. But lawmakers aren’t the only ones with ideas about how they want Wyoming to run — officials in the executive and judicial branches have priorities, too.

This week, we’ll hear what the governor, secretary of state, state superintendent and the head of the judicial branch want for Wyoming, and how their priorities align — and don’t — with lawmakers’.