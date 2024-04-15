© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Gov. Gordon rejects Secretary Gray's proposed voter rules

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:25 PM MDT
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to visitors to the Wyoming Capitol building after his State of the State Address.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to visitors to the Wyoming Capitol building after his 2024 State of the State Address.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Governor Mark Gordon rejected the Secretary of State's proposed voter registration rules last week. Gray's proposed rules would have required people registering to vote in Wyoming to prove their residency if their identification didn't already show it.

In a written statement, Gordon said that Gray's rules were beyond the scope of his statutory authority.

"I agree that only U.S. citizens who are Wyoming residents should be voting in the state’s elections," Gordon wrote. "But data shows that Wyoming does not have a significant problem with fraudulent voter registrations."

In a written response, Gray said he "strongly disagreed" with Gordon's decision to reject the rule changes.

“Governor Gordon’s veto makes it easier for illegal aliens and non-residents to illegally vote, which is deeply disturbing,” Gray wrote.

This marks the second time in as many months that Gordon rejected rules proposed by Gray.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Governor Mark Gordon, Voting Rights, Wyoming Legislature
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley
