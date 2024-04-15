Gov. Gordon rejects Secretary Gray's proposed voter rules

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Governor Mark Gordon rejected the Secretary of State's proposed voter registration rules last week. Gray's proposed rules would have required people registering to vote in Wyoming to prove their residency if their identification didn't already show it.

In a written statement, Gordon said that Gray's rules were beyond the scope of his statutory authority.

"I agree that only U.S. citizens who are Wyoming residents should be voting in the state’s elections," Gordon wrote. "But data shows that Wyoming does not have a significant problem with fraudulent voter registrations."

In a written response, Gray said he "strongly disagreed" with Gordon's decision to reject the rule changes.

“Governor Gordon’s veto makes it easier for illegal aliens and non-residents to illegally vote, which is deeply disturbing,” Gray wrote.

This marks the second time in as many months that Gordon rejected rules proposed by Gray.

