Gov. Gordon presents special budget requests to legislative committee as hearings begin

Gov. Mark Gordon presented his supplemental budget proposal to the Joint Appropriations Committee on Dec. 9, kicking off a week of funding discussions in Cheyenne.

Legislators will spend this week determining which parts they'd like to fund and which they’d like to axe.

The supplemental is meant for emergencies or special circumstances that come up after the two-year state budget becomes law. The Legislature has the final say on the budget, since it controls the state’s purse strings.

In his speech to the committee, Gordon bolded and italicized the need for replenishing state wildfire accounts .

“Make no mistake: 2024 was one of the most challenging fire seasons in Wyoming's history,” said Gordon.

Lawmakers raised questions about how the proposed $130 million of wildfire funding would be distributed, like whether private or state land owners will be helped first. That request is on top of about $50 million to replenish the Emergency Fire Suppression account.

A letter from Gordon spelling some of those details out will be sent to state leaders later this week, one of his office’s representatives said at the meeting.

Aside from wildfire funding, he also emphasized the need for $2.39 million in funds for hospitals and OB-GYNs in Wyoming, which is suffering from a growing maternity health care desert.

“Wyoming continues to lose OB services, as evidenced by the recent announcement of the Evanston Regional Hospital of closing theirs,” Gordon said.

He added that Medicaid-funded births account for a third of all deliveries in the state.

Every state agency and department making a budget request will go before the committee to present their reasoning and stand for questions.

The Appropriations Committee will debate and vote on draft bills until they adjourn Friday. After which, approved bills will move on to meet next year’s Legislature.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

