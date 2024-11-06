Eastern Shoshone educator flips HD33 blue and ensures Indigenous representation in the Legislature

Democrat and Eastern Shoshone tribal member Ivan Posey won the race to represent House District 33 , which includes much of the Wind River Reservation. He beat incumbent Republican Sarah Penn , who was endorsed by the Freedom Caucus and had held the seat for two years.

Central Wyoming College Ivan Posey

The race was officially called by the Associated Press just before midnight on Election Day. Unofficial results from Fremont County show Posey took 56 percent of the vote, to Penn’s 40 percent.

Nearly 3,000 people voted in the race for HD 33. That’s a significant jump from the last election for the seat in 2022, when less than 2,000 people cast their ballots .

Posey was born and raised on the Wind River Reservation. He’s served in the U.S. Army and on the Eastern Shoshone Business Council, and is currently the tribal education coordinator at Central Wyoming College.

Penn is a nurse practitioner and has lived in Fort Washakie for the last 10 years. In 2022, she unseated Andi Clifford , who’s Northern Arapaho and a Democrat. Penn beat her by 55 to 44 percent.

In an earlier interview with Wyoming Public Radio after announcing his run, Posey emphasized his interest in working on culturally-informed education, veteran’s issues and working cooperatively with those who have different views.

“I wouldn't have announced my candidacy if I didn't see a glimmer of hope of people working together,” he said. “It's okay to disagree. That’s life, but there are some areas where there should be some middle ground, especially when it affects so many other people besides your personal decision.”

In a statement posted on his campaign website the day after the election, Posey thanked his supporters and said he is looking forward to representing the district in the Legislature.

“I will work with any other House member, Republican, Democrat, or Independent, to deliver results for my constituents,” he wrote. “I will approach my time in Cheyenne with a listening ear and the civility that befits the position and address the issues and concerns of the great people of the district.”

Wyoming Legislature Sarah Penn

Penn took to her campaign’s Facebook page to thank her supporters over the last two years.

“While I may have been the hub of this wheel, this race outcome is much bigger than me. It reflects the will of the people and the will of God,” she wrote. “He was in the details two years ago and He's still found here now. I will continue to stand for liberty in whatever ways God intends for me and my family.”

In a League of Women Voters of Fremont County forum earlier this month, Posey said he supports funding for early childhood education and Medicaid expansion. He also shared that he is personally pro-life but doesn't think the government should have a say in women's reproductive health care decisions.

At the same forum, Penn said she was staunchly pro-life and that she does not support funding for early childhood education. While in the Legislature, Penn backed bills that aimed to increase parent rights and limit public health mandates, many of which ultimately failed to pass.

His win means there will be one Indigenous representative in the Wyoming Legislature, following Navajo Sen. Affie Ellis’ (R-Cheyenne) decision to retire from the law-making world this year.