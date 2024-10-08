Early voting in Wyoming starts this week

Absentee voting for the upcoming Nov. 5 general election begins Oct. 8.

Registered Wyoming voters can request mail ballots over the phone, through email, regular mail, online or by visiting your county clerk’s office in person. Contact information and a statement affirming eligibility to vote are required.

New voters can register at locations designated by county clerks or by mail until Oct. 21.

Residents of the Cowboy State have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their general election ballots to their local clerks’ office.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot back at least a week before the election so it arrives on time.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray released a statement on the absentee voting period, saying “participating in the electoral process is a crucial part of our republic.”

In 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, almost half of everyone who voted in the state’s general election did so using early voting methods like mail-in ballots, according to a survey by the University of Wyoming.

During that cycle, it was more common for Independents and Democrats to vote early than Republicans.

This year’s state primary election saw the lowest voter turnout in Wyoming since 2016.

Since the primary, over 10,000 people in the state have registered to vote.

On Oct. 22, sample ballots will be made public and voting machines will be tested.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

