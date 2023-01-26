Bill banning chemical abortions moves to Senate floor

Wyoming lawmakers are once again considering banning chemical abortions. The bill does not differ from the same one that was defeated at last year's legislative session. It targets four drugs that are used to induce an abortion in the first trimester.

Anyone who sold, prescribed, or administrated one of the drugs (mifepristone, misoprostol, mifeprex and mifegyne) for this purpose would be criminally prosecuted. It does provide exemptions for miscarriage, endangerment to the woman's life or pregnancy as a result of sexual assault.

Multiple healthcare providers testified against the bill including Dr. Rene Hinkel, co-founding partner at Cheyenne Women’s Clinic. She said abortion is part of women's health and the drugs are used for much more than just abortion.

“It will drastically affect how we take care of our patients,” said Hinkel. “We use them for inductions of labor, we use them for postpartum hemorrhages to save people from getting transfusions or surgeries. We use them every single day. They are on every single one of our labor and delivery order sheets.”

Others against the bill testified restrictive laws like this will deter young people and healthcare providers from staying in the state.

However, those in favor of the bill said it is important to protect the right of life for those who do not have a voice.

“Intuitively, we understand the smaller and more independent someone is, the more vigilant we must be in defending their lives,” Deacon Mike Leman with the Diocese of Cheyenne said. “That institution exists in our hearts and minds but is absent in Wyoming law to our most small and unborn.”

Others who testified for the bill argued that abortion bills are more dangerous than surgical abortion. A similar bill failed to pass last year. The bill cleared the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee and now will be considered by the Senate floor.