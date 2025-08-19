© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

EPA plans to end low-income solar power program that earmarked $30 million for Wyoming residents

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:50 PM MDT
A man in a hard hat and fluorescent vest kneels by a solar panel.
Creative Energies Solar

Low-income Wyoming households won’t see the $30 million federal dollars intended to help with electricity bills. That’s because the Trump administration plans to take back the Biden-era money.

The nationwide program was called ‘Solar for All’.

“Generally, rooftop solar has been available to the wealthiest,” said John Burrows, Wyoming Outdoor Council’s energy and climate policy director.

Burrows said the federal program would’ve helped low-income households and disadvantaged communities pay for rooftop solar installment, which can be tens of thousands of dollars. Generally, the federal government defines low-income as under 80% of the area median income.

“This is an example of a program that actually prioritizes those in the lower end of the income spectrum,” he said. “To give them that opportunity.”

That opportunity is lower electric bills from producing your own power, as utility electricity rates have been rising across the country. The Biden administration created the ‘Solar for All’ program as a way to help both with cost and reducing climate warming emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) program was relatively new, with funding announced for 60 awardees in April 2024. It was backed by $7 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Wyoming’s $30 million was earmarked for the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, which would’ve worked with communities and tribes to bring rooftop solar to low-income homes.

The Wyoming project had yet to roll out and likely won’t now. The Trump administration announced plans to end ‘Solar for All’ in an Aug. 7 social media post. It’s unclear how and when that’ll happen.

“EPA no longer has the statutory authority to administer the program or the appropriated funds to keep this boondoggle alive,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin wrote in an ‘X’ post about ‘Solar for All’.

The Trump administration argues the recently passed ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ eliminates the pot of funding for the program.

But, much of those federal dollars had already been “obligated” to recipients, including Wyoming. That’s a legally significant stage in the federal award process.

“An obligation of funds is a legal liability to disburse funds immediately or at a later date as a result of a series of actions,” according to federal definition.

NPR reporting indicates some recipients are willing to fight the Trump administration in court over the money. Burrows, with the Wyoming Outdoor Council, said that is unfortunate.

“So money that would have been used for reducing electricity cost, now we're going to be looking at just drawn out, probably legal battles,” he said.

Bonneville Environmental Foundation didn’t respond to Wyoming Public Media’s question about whether they’re considering suing. However, the company said ending the ‘Solar for All’ grants “would waste the federal dollars already invested and deny Wyoming families and businesses the savings and benefits they were promised.”

As of now, the EPA’s ‘Solar for All’ informational webpage is still active.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy solarelectricity ratesTrump AdministrationLow Income Energy Assistance
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan