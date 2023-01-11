© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government

Park County sends out over 5,500 notices to keep voter registration active

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST
Voting_United_States.jpg
Tom Arthur
/
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license

Anyone who did not vote in the past general election needs to respond to their local county election offices for their registration to stay active. People must reply within 20 days of the notice being sent out. Otherwise, those records will be purged from the county election office records.

First Deputy Park County Clerk Hans Odde said county election offices are required to do this by law, adding that it helps keep their records clean.

“If people move and don't vote, and then they don't let us know they've moved, then we can clean that information or clean those folks off the roll,” said Odde. “So that we have a good, clean roll where we don't have a bunch of extra people on there that are not active.”

Odde said the 2022 general election was one of the smallest in participation the county has ever had.

“We sent out little over 5,500 notices on Friday, Jan. 6, and folks have 20 days to respond to those notices,” he said. “Once they receive them, they can respond to us either in person via phone or email and just let us know that they'd like to stay on the rolls.”

Wyomingites can simply call their county election office to let them know they would like to be active. Otherwise, those who did not vote in this past general election will have to register when voting next. Wyoming does allow same-day voter registration.

Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
