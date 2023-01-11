Park County sends out over 5,500 notices to keep voter registration active

Anyone who did not vote in the past general election needs to respond to their local county election offices for their registration to stay active. People must reply within 20 days of the notice being sent out. Otherwise, those records will be purged from the county election office records.

First Deputy Park County Clerk Hans Odde said county election offices are required to do this by law, adding that it helps keep their records clean.

“If people move and don't vote, and then they don't let us know they've moved, then we can clean that information or clean those folks off the roll,” said Odde. “So that we have a good, clean roll where we don't have a bunch of extra people on there that are not active.”

Odde said the 2022 general election was one of the smallest in participation the county has ever had.

“We sent out little over 5,500 notices on Friday, Jan. 6, and folks have 20 days to respond to those notices,” he said. “Once they receive them, they can respond to us either in person via phone or email and just let us know that they'd like to stay on the rolls.”