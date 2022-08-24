Primary election results certified and deemed one of the ‘most successful’ elections in state history

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office said the primary election was one of the most successful elections in Wyoming’s history.

During the state’s election certification, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and the elections director, Kai Schon, said the state’s elections are fair and secure. Schon said there were a couple of hiccups like a power outage and a flood at election poll sites, but all were taken care of immediately and did not cause major problems.

Schon said there was only one machine out of 302 that had a jam.

“So that means 99.7 percent of our machines had zero issues, and 100 percent of them by the end of the day were fully functional and tabulated every ballot,” said Schon. “These issues and how they were remedied are direct proof of the integrity of our county clerks in the election.”

Schon said the statewide audit showed that the primary results were 100 percent accurate.

“It really should drive home the point, and I don't want to sound like a broken record up here, even further that our machines are accurate and really they ought to be trusted,” Schon said.

Yet, Wyomingites are skeptical. Chuck Gray won the primary for the Secretary of State on a campaign that called into doubt the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election results and Wyoming’s use of drop boxes. At this point, Gray is running uncontested in the general elections, but there has been a push to add an independent challenger on the ballot.