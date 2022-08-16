© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government

In a tight race, Chuck Gray comes out as winner for Secretary of State Republican nomination

By Kamila Kudelska
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM MDT
Chuck Gray
Wyoming Legislature

Chuck Gray won the Secretary of State Republican primary. The race was neck-and-neck for the majority of the night. The Natrona County Republican House Representative was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Gray ran on election integrity, saying if voted in he would do everything in his power to make elections more secure. Gray has said he would ban ballot drop boxes because he believes President Biden won due to the significant amount of ballot drop boxes stuffing in that election. .

Gray beat Laramie County Republican Senator Tara Nethercott who pushed against Gray’s claims, saying there was no significant fraud in the 2020 elections. Gray also ran on the issues of stopping property taxes and as pro-life and a defender of the Second Amendment.

Politics & Government Electionselection securitySecretary Of State
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
