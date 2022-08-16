In a tight race, Chuck Gray comes out as winner for Secretary of State Republican nomination

Chuck Gray won the Secretary of State Republican primary. The race was neck-and-neck for the majority of the night. The Natrona County Republican House Representative was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Gray ran on election integrity, saying if voted in he would do everything in his power to make elections more secure. Gray has said he would ban ballot drop boxes because he believes President Biden won due to the significant amount of ballot drop boxes stuffing in that election. .

Gray beat Laramie County Republican Senator Tara Nethercott who pushed against Gray’s claims, saying there was no significant fraud in the 2020 elections. Gray also ran on the issues of stopping property taxes and as pro-life and a defender of the Second Amendment.