Politics & Government

Rawlins youth crisis home supports at risk youth

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published July 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM MDT
MicrosoftTeams-image (25).png
Brianna Taylor
/
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies has an office in Rawlins. VOA is a faith-based organization.

Stepping Stones Youth Home has been open for six months. It provides care for youth in need of transitional housing. The City of Rawlins and Carbon County has committed to funding the home for the next five years and is run by the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.

The chief operating officer Heath Steel said the home was operated under the Carbon County Commissioners office until the VOA stepped in.

“So, every youth there's going to have an individualized case plan, but as yet as a group, they do community service, they go out to events, some may attend school, some may attend virtual school, staff are engaged with getting them to medical appointments, counseling,” he said.

The shelter was formerly known as the Carbon County Youth Crisis Center. The old Center shut down in October of 2021.

Stepping Stones has eight beds for youth in crisis and works with correctional agencies and Wyoming Department of Family Services.

Steel said the facility is much needed to provide support for youth getting kids ages 10 to 17 personalized care.

“This is a holistic approach to care, where we're taking the opportunity to look at what their case management needs are, what their housing needs are, what their vocational needs may be for self-sustainability,” he said.

The facility will host an open house on August 3rd.

Politics & Government RawlinsWyoming Mental HealthVolunteers of AmericaCarbon County
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
