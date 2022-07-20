Rawlins youth crisis home supports at risk youth

Stepping Stones Youth Home has been open for six months. It provides care for youth in need of transitional housing. The City of Rawlins and Carbon County has committed to funding the home for the next five years and is run by the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies .

The chief operating officer Heath Steel said the home was operated under the Carbon County Commissioners office until the VOA stepped in.

“So, every youth there's going to have an individualized case plan, but as yet as a group, they do community service, they go out to events, some may attend school, some may attend virtual school, staff are engaged with getting them to medical appointments, counseling,” he said.

The shelter was formerly known as the Carbon County Youth Crisis Center. The old Center shut down in October of 2021.

Stepping Stones has eight beds for youth in crisis and works with correctional agencies and Wyoming Department of Family Services.

Steel said the facility is much needed to provide support for youth getting kids ages 10 to 17 personalized care.

“This is a holistic approach to care, where we're taking the opportunity to look at what their case management needs are, what their housing needs are, what their vocational needs may be for self-sustainability,” he said.

The facility will host an open house on August 3rd.