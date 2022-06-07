© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Politics & Government

Casper LGBTQ advisory committee is looking for volunteers

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published June 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM MDT
casper pride gay.jpg
Izzi Rash
/
Andrea Sipe (left) with another participant at the Casper Pride.

Casper is one of the only towns in Wyoming to have a LGBTQ advisory committee and they are looking for volunteers.

The group reports to city council it’s findings on how to improve the quality of life for gay members of the community.

The committee was formed in 2020 to better address the needs of the citizens of Casper. According to Heidi Rood with the Casper City Council the committee is tackling multiple projects.

“One is a partnership with businesses that will provide a safe place for anyone who feels unsafe or discriminated against. A non-discrimination ordinance is definitely something that they're having conversations on right now,” she said.

Rood said the group also provides helpful resources for teachers.

“This group has put together some training resources for educators here in Natrona County, so that they have some helpful resources when they have students that are of the LGBTQ community. And that they're better prepared and knowledgeable of how to have those communications and be supportive of those students,” she said.

With the exit of some members, and one current vacancy, Rood said she hopes to get more people interested in serving. There are 10 people on the committee.

Current members of the advisory committee will be at Casper Pride on June 11 where interested people can ask questions.

Applications are open till August 22nd.

Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
