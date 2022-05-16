Lummis comments on biological sex during commencement speech gets pushback

U.S .Senator Cynthia Lummis got an earful from a University of Wyoming commencement audience after making a statement about gender during her speech to graduates.

“Even fundamental scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes male and female are subject to challenge these days,” said Lummis at the UW commencement.

She then received about 25 seconds of jeers and boos, which she took in with a smile on her face. Once the reaction died down, Lummis told the audience she wasn’t making a comment on the fact that there are people who transition between sexes and continued with her speech. In a statement Monday morning, members of the University of Wyoming Inclusion council sent an email to the campus community challenging the Lummis statement saying that faculty and students know two sexes is not a scientific truth. They added that all sexes and genders are welcome at the University and regretted the harmful impact that the Senator’s words may have had on those graduating and to their families and friends. Lummis issued a statement that she apologies to those who felt un-welcomed or disrespected by her comments.