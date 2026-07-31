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Open Spaces: Podcast

Candidate Forum: Two potential governors share their vision for Wyoming

By Wyoming Public Media
Published July 31, 2026 at 1:59 PM MDT
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Wyomingites will choose a new governor this year. We heard from two of the candidates who want the job at a recent forum hosted by Wyoming Public Media, WyoFile and the League of Women Voters. Hear their vision for Wyoming's youth, healthcare, energy future and more.

Watch the full panel discussion: https://youtu.be/fcfJSWywOyg?si=RWwoO8w-rwpyMR1k

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Open Spaces: Podcast
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