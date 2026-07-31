Candidate Forum: Two potential governors share their vision for Wyoming

Wyomingites will choose a new governor this year. We heard from two of the candidates who want the job at a recent forum hosted by Wyoming Public Media, WyoFile and the League of Women Voters. Hear their vision for Wyoming's youth, healthcare, energy future and more.

Watch the full panel discussion: https://youtu.be/fcfJSWywOyg?si=RWwoO8w-rwpyMR1k

Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1