Candidate Forum: Superintendent of Public Instruction hopefuls weigh in

With less than a month until Wyoming's primary election, the candidates for Wyoming's next chief of public schools are trying to differentiate themselves. We asked them about school vouchers, parental rights, youth mental health and more at a candidate forum hosted by Wyoming Public Media, WyoFile and the League of Women Voters.

Watch the full panel discussion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5J_mHMTVl0g&t=1980s

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