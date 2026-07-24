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Open Spaces: Podcast

Candidate Forum: Superintendent of Public Instruction hopefuls weigh in

By Wyoming Public Media
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:27 PM MDT
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With less than a month until Wyoming's primary election, the candidates for Wyoming's next chief of public schools are trying to differentiate themselves. We asked them about school vouchers, parental rights, youth mental health and more at a candidate forum hosted by Wyoming Public Media, WyoFile and the League of Women Voters.

Watch the full panel discussion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5J_mHMTVl0g&t=1980s

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Open Spaces: Podcast
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