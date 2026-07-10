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Open Spaces: Podcast

Candidate Forum: Wyoming's U.S. Senate hopefuls take the stage

By Wyoming Public Media
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:27 PM MDT
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It’s an election year! Do you know who you’re voting for in Wyoming's August 18th primaries? Wyoming Public Media is teaming up with WyoFile and the League of Women Voters for a series of candidate forums to help you get to know who’s running.

This week: U.S. Senate. Two Democrats and five Republicans are trying to replace Cynthia Lummis, who’s retiring from office. Hear what they have to say.

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Open Spaces: Podcast
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