Candidate Forum: Wyoming's U.S. Senate hopefuls take the stage

It’s an election year! Do you know who you’re voting for in Wyoming's August 18th primaries? Wyoming Public Media is teaming up with WyoFile and the League of Women Voters for a series of candidate forums to help you get to know who’s running.

This week: U.S. Senate. Two Democrats and five Republicans are trying to replace Cynthia Lummis, who’s retiring from office. Hear what they have to say.

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