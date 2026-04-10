Cody Roberts sentenced in wolf case, ski resort monopolies, and more...

Today on the show, the man who brought an injured wolf into a bar was sentenced this week for a felony charge of animal cruelty. We hear from a reporter who was in the courtroom. A Wyoming newspaper was selected for a national program to help redesign its business model. That’s after the paper was almost shuttered last summer. And we hear how one law in the 80's paved the way for ski resorts to expand their footprint on public land. Those stories and more.