Open Spaces: Wyoming Chronicle
This week, we reach beyond our studios and bring you interviews from Wyoming PBS’ "Wyoming Chronicle." It’s an election year and there are a couple of new rules. The Secretary of State talks in detail on the new rules and the reasoning behind them. And a vertical farm operation has put roots down in the state and is focused on how to make sure there’s a production method in the world's back pocket for a future where agricultural production is less stable and more expensive.