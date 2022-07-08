© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces July 8, 2022

Published July 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM MDT
In this episode, we will hear from Republican candidate for the U-S House of Representatives Harriet Hageman who will discuss a number of issues including the climate. While abortion is still legal since Wyoming's trigger law hasn't gone into effect just yet, abortion rights supporters are worried about the vague wording of exceptions. And we'll hear about how our region can be in a drought, but still experience historical flooding, like in Yellowstone. Those stories and more.

