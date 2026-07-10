Wyoming 250 - October Speaker - Jessica Flock

Title: The Powell 150 Expedition

Biography: Flock holds a BA in Secondary Education from the University of Wyoming. During the expedition, she was the State Coordinator for the Wyoming History Day program. Currently, she operates a small outdoor recreation business in downtown Laramie.

Presentation Summary: Human visions have shaped fundamental contours of the sui generis place in western North America called the Colorado River Basin. Diverse and often conflicting, such visions have been held collectively and individually, embodying wide-ranging aspirations and imaginings as to how the basin proper and its vast outlying areas should be inhabited. One-armed Civil War veteran John Wesley Powell was a seminal visionary in this realm—leader of the 1869 Colorado River Exploring Expedition, author of the 1878 Report on the Lands of the Arid Region of the United States, Founding Director of the Smithsonian Institution’s Bureau of Ethnology (1879-1902), and Second Director of the U.S. Geological Survey (1881-1894). It would be difficult to overstate the influence of Powell, his ideas, and successors thereto on the character of the basin. For good or ill, it bears his name with Lake Powell, as just one testament.

2019 marked the sesquicentennial of Powell’s epic 1869 Expedition down the Green and Colorado rivers—a celebratory occasion for both a Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition (SCREE) and earnest scholarly re-visitation of Powell’s legacy. Powell regarded the 1869 Expedition as a journey “into the great unknown.” Yet myriad aspects of how the basin and adjacent environs are currently being inhabited suggest this phrase applies with equal force to the basin’s future and our navigation of it. This basic premise underpins the multi-author volume prepared in conjunction with the SCREE project—titled, Vision and Place: John Wesley Powell and Re-imagining the Colorado River Basin. It is a multi-disciplinary collaboration involving 16 authors, 8 visual artists, 2 cartographers and three editors hailing from the Colorado River Basin states and beyond. The volume aims not only to shed light on Powell’s visionary ideas upon the sesquicentennial, but also to consider the contemporary influence of those ideas in and around the basin, and ultimately to prompt dialogue about what we wish this beloved place to become. Published by UC Press, “Vision & Place” is available for purchase through various sellers

A River out of Time Link: