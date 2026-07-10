Wyoming 250 - November Speaker - Dwain Romsa

Title: 1868-1920 “On The Trail - Celebrating 250 Years”

Biography: Dwain Romsa, Natrona County Historical Society President, and sixth-generation Wyoming Historian.

Presentation Summary: Dwain’s presentation will explore the history of trails in Wyoming during the American experience over the past 250 years, beginning with Buffalo traces and Indian hunting paths, to Trapper routes, explorer discoveries, and wagon trains. The presentation will continue exploring the railroad and auto routes and their impact on trails. It will conclude with an overview of the efforts to preserve historic knowledge and mark the trails.

Promotional Photos: #88 Emigrant Train On The Big Sandy River in Oregon Frances Seth Frost, June 24, 1859. (In the company of the Lander Expedition, F. S. Frost is credited with taking this photo under the employ of Albert Bierstadt. The photo was preserved by Bierstadt in his “Western Life and Western Scenery” series. Courtesy the Kansas State Historical Society.)

This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office.