Wyoming 250 - August Speaker - Tim Nicklas

Title: Edison: the Wizard of the Sierra Madre A look at Thomas Edison’s visit to Wyoming in 1878

Biography: Meet Tim Nicklas, a resident of Saratoga for just over a year. Growing up in Grand County, Colo., Nicklas moved to Saratoga after taking up a position as director for the Grand Encampment Museum, after his friend, the previous director, encouraged him to apply. “I worked multiple jobs before I found the one,” said Nicklas of working in museums. Nicklas said of his new home, “I absolutely love it. It’s very similar to where I came from, but without the hustle and bustle. If you see your neighbor, Tim Nicklas, say hi!

Presentation Summary: Edison: the Wizard of the Sierra Madre. A look at Thomas Edison’s visit to Wyoming in 1878.

This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office.