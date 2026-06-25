Wyoming 250 - Sam Lightner

Sam's presentation will explore his book: “In the Valley of the Warm Winds." The book traces the life of Eastern Shoshone Chief Washakie and explores how his leadership, diplomacy, and vision shaped Wyoming history during a pivotal era of western expansion.

Title: In the Valley of the Warm Winds – by Sam Lightner

Biography: Sam Lightner is an author and climber who has written over a dozen books. His stories have brought to life subjects varying from World War 2, as it was fought in Borneo, to a roadside history of Moab, Utah. Having grown up in Wyoming, his favorite subject is the Equality State, for which he has four different titles. They include Roads Through Time: A Roadside History of Jackson Hole, Rock Climbing Wyoming: A History of the American West, and his latest, In the Valley of the Warm Winds.

Presentation Summary: In the Valley of the Warm Winds follows the life of Chief Washakie of the Eastern Shoshone, showing how his diverse personal history helped him unite the Eastern Shoshone. Washakie then chose the most coveted territory in the inter-mountain West for their reservation. The book not only vividly describes the life of the great chief but also shows the reader the greater context of how the western expansion of the United States impacted Wyoming. Along the way, Jim Bridger, Will Sublette, Brigham Young, Abraham Lincoln, as well as Big Robber of the Crow and Crazy Horse of the Lakota, come through the story. Sam will discuss how he wrote the book and will also talk about some details of the famed Crowheart Butte Battle.

This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office.

