250 Wyoming - Randy Wise

Today’s history is recorded with digital phones, but people have been taking images of our area since photography first became common. This 30-minute talk by Lander Museum Director Randy Wise will feature images from the earliest days of photography in the state to the present.

Title: “Painting with light - Wyoming’s history through the camera lens – images of Wyoming and Fremont County from territorial days to the present”

Biography: Randy Wise was born and raised in the Lander Valley. A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Wise also has a master’s degree from Villanova University in Pennsylvania. He has been Director of the Lander Pioneer Museum for 12 years. Previously, he was the Director of Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site in Philadelphia and the Interpretive Ranger at Sinks Canyon State Park. Wise has been a photographer all his life, with his images published in Archaeology Magazine, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Associated Press, Wyoming Wildlife, and many other media outlets.

Watch landerpptedited.mp4

Presentation Summary: Today’s history is recorded with digital phones, but people have been taking images of our area since photography first became common. This 30-minute talk by Lander Museum Director Randy Wise will feature images from the earliest days of photography in the state to the present. Featuring the first images ever taken photographically in Wyoming by W.H. Jackson in the 1860s, to historically significant images by Stimson, Leek and others. The talk also features photos taken by early Lander Valley Pioneers recording life in the Cowboy State in the early 20th century.

This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office.