© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

250 Wyoming - Randy Wise

Wyoming Public Radio
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:19 AM MDT
Randy Wise
Randy Wise

Today’s history is recorded with digital phones, but people have been taking images of our area since photography first became common. This 30-minute talk by Lander Museum Director Randy Wise will feature images from the earliest days of photography in the state to the present.

Title: “Painting with light - Wyoming’s history through the camera lens – images of Wyoming and Fremont County from territorial days to the present”

Biography: Randy Wise was born and raised in the Lander Valley. A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Wise also has a master’s degree from Villanova University in Pennsylvania. He has been Director of the Lander Pioneer Museum for 12 years. Previously, he was the Director of Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site in Philadelphia and the Interpretive Ranger at Sinks Canyon State Park. Wise has been a photographer all his life, with his images published in Archaeology Magazine, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Associated Press, Wyoming Wildlife, and many other media outlets.

landerpptedited.mp4

Presentation Summary: Today’s history is recorded with digital phones, but people have been taking images of our area since photography first became common. This 30-minute talk by Lander Museum Director Randy Wise will feature images from the earliest days of photography in the state to the present. Featuring the first images ever taken photographically in Wyoming by W.H. Jackson in the 1860s, to historically significant images by Stimson, Leek and others. The talk also features photos taken by early Lander Valley Pioneers recording life in the Cowboy State in the early 20th century.

This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office.

Photo Contest