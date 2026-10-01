Wyatt MyskowInside Climate News Reporter, Phoenix
Wyatt Myskow covers drought, biodiversity and the renewable energy transition throughout the Western U.S. Based in Phoenix, he previously reported for The Arizona Republic and The Chronicle of Higher Education. Wyatt has lived in the Southwest since birth and graduated from Arizona State University with his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
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Colorado River Basin Candidates Wade Into Water Politics, but Winners Are Unlikely to Make Big ChangesAs tensions rise on the drought-stricken river, six of the seven Colorado River Basin states are holding elections for governor.