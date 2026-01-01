Dawson Cooley

Dawson was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming. With a passion for music since a child, he studied audio recording technologies in Phoenix, Arizona, before returning to Wyoming. He is a music artist, producer, mix and mastering engineer, and overall fan of good music. Throughout everything, music has remained at the forefront of his endeavors.

He has gained experience creating music and working with recording artists, mixing, and mastering content of every genre for streaming services. Finding new music and artists is one of his main pursuits and passions. Besides that, he is a fan of hiking, fishing, and philosophical debate.