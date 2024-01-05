© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
2023 was a big tick year in Western Wyoming. Here’s why

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:09 PM MST
A man drapes a white cloth over some bushes in a field.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
Sublette County’s James Bond does a tick study in his yard by dragging a sheet to try to collect them. Over three rounds of about 10 minutes each, he collected about 47 ticks.

"This was my favorite feature that I reported and produced in 2023. Although it wasn’t the hardest hitting piece of reporting that I did, it was so weird, interesting and fun! What better than a creepy, crawly arachnid and an extremely intriguing person with incredible sound bites? Following JB (AKA James Bond) around during his tick experiment made all the hard, tiring days of reporting completely worth it. If you haven’t listened to this story yet, all you have to know is it includes a “tick card”..."

Read the original story.
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
