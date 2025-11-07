La Niña conditions are expected this winter

As we get later into the fall season, snow is just around the corner. This year, the biggest factor for winter may be an active La Niña weather pattern that has emerged.

La Niña conditions appeared in October, and these conditions are forecasted to stick around through the winter months. La Niña is a weather phenomenon that favors a more active jet stream across the northern half of the country, which can create more winter storms.

Recently, the Climate Prediction Center released its three-month outlook of precipitation across the country . For north and western Wyoming, it is likely to receive above-normal precipitation. That means snow during November, December, and January. This would include areas like Gillette, Sheridan, and Riverton.

Southern Wyoming and western Nebraska are in the in-between zone, where near-normal precipitation is expected. This would include the areas of Cheyenne, Casper, and Scottsbluff.

Low elevation cities in Wyoming and western Nebraska average anywhere from five to 11 inches of snowfall a month during the holiday season.

This number is much higher across the Wyoming mountain ranges, where snowfall can be over 100 inches during the winter season. While we see plenty of snow during the winter months, some areas will see their highest snow totals during the early spring.

Near normal to above average snowfall is expected across the state, but be sure to check the forecast daily for more precise information.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

