Church crowd mourns Charlie Kirk in Jackson

It wasn’t the Monday night crowd Rev. David Bott was expecting.

He told a few Jackson police who checked in on the event that “maybe six” people would show.

But spare metal chairs unfolded in the back of the sanctuary of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jackson for the over 120 people attending a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on the night of Sept. 15.

Kirk was 31 when he was fatally shot in Utah on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was known for expanding the conservative movement among college aged students with his large social media presence and political allies, including President Donald Trump and the late Teton County resident and Republican mega-donor Foster Friess , whose widow, Lynn, was in attendance.

As people settled into pews and grabbed hymnals, the reverend told those gathered it was okay to be unfamiliar with the service format.

The new faces were a welcome sight to reverend Bott, who also has a congregation in Star Valley. Just two days prior, he was still looking to see if another church would host a service for the prominent Christian and conservative political leader. Bott wasn’t seeing any, and a member asked if he would help.

Bott’s sermon focused on Kirk’s global influence as a conservative debater and prominent Christian in the age of social media. Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit leading young conservatives with over 800 member chapters on college campuses and over 1,000 in high schools.

“Charlie's Christian love for his fellow man was shown to them, not for his internet audience, not for the interviewers on Fox,” Bott said from the pulpit. “Charlie's Christian love was demonstrated to the person he was talking to.”

Broadly, politics were absent from the sermon. The Teton County GOP posted about the event on Instagram. The county is a blue dot in a sea of deep Wyoming red.

Bott did point to Kirk’s debate style, which he said challenged detractors to “do something they weren't used to,” Bott said, “think.” That drew a laugh from attendees.

The service coincides with vigils around the world, including Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia, as reported by Reuters . Kirk's formal memorial service will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Attendees at the Jackson service also had global representation.

Josif Malita, 26, grew up in a Baptist church in Romania. He works seasonally in Teton County at a golf course. He still teaches Sunday school for 9-to-15-year-olds in his home country.

“It was so wonderful to hear from my children in my class that they are moved by Charlie,” Malita said.

Congregants prayed for Kirk’s family and for his accused murderer, Utah-resident Tyler Robinson. Utah charged Robinson, 22, with aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm on Sept. 16. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

“The beauty of [the] Christian religion, that if Tyler repents, both him and Charlie can hug in heaven and they can all praise God and enjoy him forever,” Malita said.

Bott said most in attendance Monday weren’t part of the Lutheran congregation where the service was held. Some Jewish community members were in attendance, and many belonged to other regional churches.

Catherine Walker and friend, Julie Pfingst, came seeking unity.

Walker came “for all of us who mourn the death of freedom of speech, mourn the death of a man who stood up just for his own beliefs.”

She and Phingst are members of other churches around town.

“He's done a lot for faith,” Phingst said, “he's helped a lot of young people. I think he's helped a lot of people because this is a challenging time for young people with social media.”

