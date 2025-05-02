UW considers axing gender and African studies degrees as part of annual review

Four-year degree programs in Gender and Women's Studies, and African and Diaspora Studies, are at the chopping block at the University of Wyoming (UW).

UW will decide this month whether to cut those degree programs, as well as three others identified for elimination through the university's regular annual review process.

Both Gender and Women's Studies, and African and Diaspora Studies, are considered "low-producing." That means they've produced less than five graduates a year on average for half a decade. It does not mean that the classes required for those degrees have low enrollment.

"These decisions reflect careful faculty input and are intended to enhance academic alignment, strengthen resource sustainability, and support high-quality student learning opportunities," Interim Provost Scott Turpen wrote in an email to all UW employees.

Turpen's email did not provide graduation numbers for either degree program. His office did not immediately respond to an interview request.

In addition to the Gender and Women's Studies and African and Diaspora Studies degree programs, UW could also discontinue three other programs:



Ph.D. in Botany

M.A. in Molecular Biology

B.A. in Art History

Simultaneously, UW administrators will recommend consolidating six graduate degree programs:



M.S. in Entomology

M.S. in Soil Science

Ph.D. in Entomology

Ph.D. in Soil Science

MST in Physics

MST in Mathematics

The UW Board of Trustees will consider the proposed eliminations and consolidations at its next meeting on May 15th. The meeting will likely include a chance for public comment.

DEI bans

State lawmakers have sought repeatedly to eliminate Gender and Women’s Studies at UW, but those attempts have so far failed .

There have been other legislative attempts to rein in university curriculum, but they do not directly impact the program review process.

During the most recent legislative session, Republican lawmakers passed House Bill 147 , a bill targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Among other provisions, it prohibits UW from offering any courses that "promote" the concept of institutional discrimination.

UW responded to the law with a campuswide email from President Ed Seidel saying the university's courses are already driven by an "inquiry, not advocacy" standard and are thus already in compliance with the new legal demands.

During legislative hearings, education advocates warned that a lack of clarity surrounding the bill's intent could have a "chilling effect" on classrooms.

While the "institutional discrimination" bill has not led to the elimination of any degrees, it has affected various programs run by or hosted at the University of Wyoming. The annual Women in STEM Conference was forced to change its name and mission this year, while the future of the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference remains uncertain.

Other anti-DEI legislation in recent years has led to the elimination of UW's diversity office and the cancellation of the Black 14 Social Justice Summer Institute .

UW is hosting an informational session about the new law for employees on May 8.

"The session will outline key provisions of the law, which takes effect on July 1, 2025, and provide guidance on instructional practices that align with HB0147 and UW Regulation 2-15 on Academic Freedom," Turpen wrote in the email. "The session will also include practical examples, share available resources, and offer time for questions."