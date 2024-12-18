There’s enough snow. Yellowstone’s winter season is open.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park’s winter season opened on Dec. 15.

While most of the park’s roads are closed to cars in winter months, people can access popular sites like Old Faithful, weather dependent, on a commercially-guided snowmobile or snow coach trip. Permits are also available to individual snowmobilers.

The only road open to cars all year round is from the North Entrance at Gardiner. It connects to Mammoth Hot Springs and Cooke City, Montana.

Services are limited in the park this time of year and visitors should check weather conditions for potential sub zero temperatures. A list of services inside the park is available here .

Roads start opening up again for cars in April.

Below is a list of recommendations for winter visits from Yellowstone National Park.



Most Park Roads are Closed to Automobiles The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley). Anticipate possible road closures due to quickly changing weather and dangerous driving conditions. Check the road status map before you arrive. Drive cautiously and give plenty of space to snow plows. Do not stop, stand, or walk in the road. Use a turnout if you need to stop for any reason.

The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley). Anticipate possible road closures due to quickly changing weather and dangerous driving conditions. Check the before you arrive. Drive cautiously and give plenty of space to snow plows. Do not stop, stand, or walk in the road. Use a turnout if you need to stop for any reason. Want to See Old Faithful? Park partners, concessioners and authorized businesses offer a variety of guided tours throughout the park during the winter months.

Park partners, concessioners and authorized businesses offer a variety of throughout the park during the winter months. Services are Limited Most facilities are closed during winter. Check winter operating dates to see which visitor centers, stores, restaurants, lodges and warming huts are open.

Most facilities are closed during winter. Check to see which visitor centers, stores, restaurants, lodges and warming huts are open. Camping and Lodging Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel are open during winter. Make reservations as far in advance as possible. Lodging is also available in nearby communities . There is limited first-come, first-served camping available at the Mammoth Campground .

Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel are open during winter. Make as far in advance as possible. Lodging is also available in . There is limited first-come, first-served camping available at the . Prepare for Winter Conditions Winter temperatures range from zero to 20°F (-20°C to -5°C) throughout the day. Sub-zero temperatures are common, especially at night and at higher elevations. Check current weather conditions, pack proper clothing and equipment and review winter safety tips .

Winter temperatures range from zero to 20°F (-20°C to -5°C) throughout the day. Sub-zero temperatures are common, especially at night and at higher elevations. Check current conditions, pack proper and review . Do Not Approach or Feed Wildlife Animals have the right of way. Expect to encounter bison and other wildlife on park roads. Slow down or pull over until they pass or move off the road. Stay 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves and 25 yards (23 m) from all other wildlife. The safest way to view wildlife is through a telephoto lens, a spotting scope or a pair of binoculars. Store food properly and be aware that in some areas, ravens have learned to unzip backpacks to obtain contents.

Animals have the right of way. Expect to encounter bison and other wildlife on park roads. Slow down or pull over until they pass or move off the road. Stay 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves and 25 yards (23 m) from all other wildlife. The safest way to is through a telephoto lens, a spotting scope or a pair of binoculars. Store food properly and be aware that in some areas, ravens have learned to unzip backpacks to obtain contents. Stay on Boardwalks People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs. Exercise caution and wear traction aids over footwear when navigating snowy or icy boardwalks.

People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs. Exercise caution and wear traction aids over footwear when navigating snowy or icy boardwalks. Enhance Your Experience Download the free National Park Service App (and offline content) before you arrive.