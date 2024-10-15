© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
With strong summer and September numbers, Yellowstone is having its second busiest year on record

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published October 15, 2024 at 3:14 PM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

September was a busy month for tourism in Yellowstone National Park. Visitation was two percent higher than last September, but three percent lower than in 2021.

Overall visitation is five percent higher than in 2023. Just over 200,000 more visitors have come to Yellowstone this year than last year making this year the park’s second busiest year on record.

With close to 4.5 million visitors, 2021 was Yellowstone’s busiest year yet with a surge in outdoor travel during the pandemic.
News Yellowstone National Parktourismwyoming
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

