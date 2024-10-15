With strong summer and September numbers, Yellowstone is having its second busiest year on record

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

September was a busy month for tourism in Yellowstone National Park. Visitation was two percent higher than last September, but three percent lower than in 2021.

Overall visitation is five percent higher than in 2023. Just over 200,000 more visitors have come to Yellowstone this year than last year making this year the park’s second busiest year on record.

With close to 4.5 million visitors, 2021 was Yellowstone’s busiest year yet with a surge in outdoor travel during the pandemic.