Panelist on upcoming forum says mental health is a big barrier to learning in schools

Gov. Mark Gordon is visiting northwest Wyoming on Thursday to host a forum about improving access to behavioral healthcare. The event is part of an initiative to reduce stigma around mental health and improve access to services.

The Wy We Care: Suicide Risk Reduction Community Forum is bringing together school leaders, law enforcement and mental health professionals to discuss and share with the public how to build stronger communities and reduce suicides.

Park County School District #1 Superintendent Jay Curtis is one of the panelists. The district includes schools in Powell, Clark, Ralston and Garland. He said mental health is a big barrier to learning in schools.

“I guess the old saying is, would we rather use prevention in our students or would we rather fix broken adults? I just think that it’s a no brainer,” he said.

On a needs assessment conducted last year, Curtis said some Powell High School students had suicidal thoughts.

“Seven percent of almost 600 students. That’s a big number,” he said.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health , during the years 2010-2020, the suicide rate in Wyoming among 15-19 year olds was more than twice as high as the nationwide rate for that age range.

Park County is one of 13 districts receiving funds from a federal grant awarded to the Wyoming Department of Education to improve behavioral health and reduce substance abuse. Curtis says he hopes the legislature will dedicate a funding stream to expand the program across Wyoming.

Thursday’s forum at 6 p.m. at the Powell High School Auditorium is open to community members.