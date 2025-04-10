Park County asks residents for feedback on land use and future zoning maps

Residents are being asked how and where growth should occur in one of Wyoming’s fastest growing counties .

Park County adopted a new land use plan in January. Since then, the county has been hosting a series of open houses, asking things like: Where should feedlots and campgrounds be allowed? What should minimum lot sizes be?

County commissioners will review the feedback prior to sharing updated zoning maps that the public will have a chance to weigh in on before adoption.

At an open house in Cody on April 9, developer Ed Higbie said he wants to see smaller lot sizes in the county.

“Just so that the property owner themselves has a choice as to whether they want to have a small acre lot or combine several acres into one lot,” he said.

Barry Reiswig worried allowing more subdivisions in rural areas will compromise the region’s agricultural character.

“ I appreciate people wanting to maintain their rights over their property, but that attitude will destroy this county. We'll start looking like Jackson Hole,” he said.

Planning Director Joy Hill said so far, feedback has varied across the county. Generally, Hill said people are generally ok with allowing agricultural uses in most areas.

“ As you get down the line to more commercial or industrial type agriculture, people tend to want a little more review on those things – not necessarily prohibiting them, but just wanting maybe like [a] staff review or public hearing,” she said.

Hill said some residents are also wanting more review on some types of residential housing, including apartments, duplexes, mobile homes and some other housing types.

“ Not everybody is going to get what they want. And I think there's a lot of people with strong opinions that think everybody else agrees with them, but then when they see the results, they kind of get shocked,” she said.

Hill said the most valuable part of the process has been neighbors discussing varying opinions.

“ To understand the why behind their answer. You know, ‘Why do you think large lots would be good in our neighborhood?’ Or, ‘Why do you think this use would be a good idea?’ And they have really good constructive conversation,” she said.

The county is months away from making any zoning map changes. Some preliminary data is now available, and a complete summary of feedback gathered at open houses and in a survey is in the works.